No Labels Alleges Conspiracy to Block Ballot Access, Files Complaint with DOJ

The centrist organization, No Labels has lodged a formal complaint with the Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging a conspiracy to hamper their ballot access for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Detailed in an eight-page letter dated January 11, No Labels outlined what they believe to be a coordinated offensive involving individuals both within and outside the government, aimed at undermining their constitutional rights.

Advertisment

In a press conference held in Washington, D.C., No Labels' lawyer, Dan Webb, urged the Biden administration to initiate a formal investigation based on the evidence they presented. The DOJ has confirmed receipt of the letter but has yet to issue a response.

Allegations of Extortion, Conspiracy and Interference

No Labels accuses various political groups and individuals of breaching U.S. Code Title 18 statutes related to extortion, conspiracy, and interference in voting. They pointed to a conference call involving multiple political organizations and figures as proof of a scheme to intimidate No Labels supporters and prospective candidates.

Advertisment

The Lincoln Project, one of the accused entities, rebuffed the complaint, labelling it a desperate effort by No Labels to revive their campaign. They further accused No Labels of attempting to "weaponize the DOJ".

Optimism Despite Opposition

Despite the controversy, No Labels has successfully secured ballot access in 13 states and remains active in 27 states. They plan to make a decision on whether to nominate a presidential ticket after March 15. Former Senator Joe Lieberman, the national founding chairman of No Labels, expressed optimism about their potential ticket, drawing parallels to Ross Perot's independent campaign in 1992, which, despite a late start, captured a significant proportion of the vote.