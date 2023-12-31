No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent

In the midst of rising discontent with the two dominant political parties in the United States, No Labels, a political organization, steps forward advocating for a third-party presidential candidate. Joe Lieberman, the founding chair of No Labels and a former senator from Connecticut, sheds light on the escalating concern surrounding the level of public ire directed at the Democratic and Republican parties.

Third-party Presidential Candidate: An Alternative Choice

In a radio interview with John Catsimatidis on ‘The Cats Roundtable,’ Lieberman underscored the public’s frustration with the potential of having to decide between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the approaching presidential election. As a countermove, No Labels plans to secure a third line on the ballot in all 50 states and toy with the idea of forming a bipartisan unity ticket.

Defending Against Allegations

Larry Hogan, the former Maryland governor and national co-chair for No Labels, has stood firm against accusations that the organization’s efforts could spoil the upcoming presidential race. Hogan emphasizes that their ambition is not merely to act as spoilsport but to win a majority of votes and present a viable third option to the electorate.

Third-party Ticket: A Viable Option

Hogan also suggested that the third-party ticket should be seriously considered if the choice for president narrows down to Trump and Biden. He continues his work in securing a strong Republican nominee, presenting an alternative to the current polarization in politics. The potential impact of such a candidate on the current primary process and the electoral success of moderate candidates could be significant. A moderate bipartisan alternative could potentially reduce polarization and usher in ranked-choice voting.

