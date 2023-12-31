en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:11 am EST
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent

In the midst of rising discontent with the two dominant political parties in the United States, No Labels, a political organization, steps forward advocating for a third-party presidential candidate. Joe Lieberman, the founding chair of No Labels and a former senator from Connecticut, sheds light on the escalating concern surrounding the level of public ire directed at the Democratic and Republican parties.

Third-party Presidential Candidate: An Alternative Choice

In a radio interview with John Catsimatidis on ‘The Cats Roundtable,’ Lieberman underscored the public’s frustration with the potential of having to decide between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the approaching presidential election. As a countermove, No Labels plans to secure a third line on the ballot in all 50 states and toy with the idea of forming a bipartisan unity ticket.

Defending Against Allegations

Larry Hogan, the former Maryland governor and national co-chair for No Labels, has stood firm against accusations that the organization’s efforts could spoil the upcoming presidential race. Hogan emphasizes that their ambition is not merely to act as spoilsport but to win a majority of votes and present a viable third option to the electorate.

Third-party Ticket: A Viable Option

Hogan also suggested that the third-party ticket should be seriously considered if the choice for president narrows down to Trump and Biden. He continues his work in securing a strong Republican nominee, presenting an alternative to the current polarization in politics. The potential impact of such a candidate on the current primary process and the electoral success of moderate candidates could be significant. A moderate bipartisan alternative could potentially reduce polarization and usher in ranked-choice voting.

However, voting rights advocate Ashley Shelton voiced disappointment in the election outcomes in Louisiana, with low turnout and challenges in regaining trust from communities of color. The Democratic Party and Biden’s campaign are highlighting accomplishments and plans to appeal to voters, while the Trump campaign and Georgia Black Republican Council are planning campaigns to highlight issues pertinent to Black voters. Voting advocates are preparing to communicate successes and explain why priorities such as federal voting and police overhaul legislation failed. Meanwhile, Delta Sigma Theta, a historically Black sorority, is developing a national strategy to educate voters about how issues will affect them at all levels of the ballot.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape

By Olalekan Adigun

Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead

By Nimrah Khatoon

Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers

By BNN Correspondents

Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge

By Bijay Laxmi

2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from ...
@Law · 14 mins
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from ...
heart comment 0
Indiana’s 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on ‘Fine-Tuning’ Policy

By Bijay Laxmi

Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement

By Geeta Pillai

Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories

By BNN Correspondents

American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
Latest Headlines
World News
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
49 seconds
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
56 seconds
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
2 mins
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
8 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
9 mins
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
13 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
13 mins
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
22 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app