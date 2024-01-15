No Fourth Stimulus Check in 2024, Confirms IRS

Quelling rumors and speculations, the United States federal government has categorically stated that a fourth stimulus check will not be issued in 2024. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed this, adding that there are no plans for future Economic Impact Payments. The prior stimulus checks, issued in response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, were part of specific legislative acts, and any further payments would require new legislation from Congress and the President's approval.

Stimulus Checks: A Brief Recap

The initial stimulus check of $1,200 was issued under the CARES Act in March 2020. This was followed by a second payment of $600 as part of a December 2020 spending package. The third and final stimulus payment, amounting to $1,400, was disbursed under the American Rescue Plan in March 2021. The role of these stimulus checks was to provide immediate financial relief to Americans affected by the pandemic.

No Fourth Stimulus Check in 2024

Although there were speculations about a fourth round of stimulus checks, the IRS has stated unequivocally that the $1,400 stimulus program has concluded. The focus has now shifted to economic recovery, and no additional stimulus checks are in the current legislative agendas. The improving economic climate and concerns about fiscal responsibility were cited as reasons for this decision.

Claiming Unreceived Stimulus Payments

Despite the discontinuation of the stimulus checks, the IRS issued a reminder for those who did not receive any of the three payments. They can still claim these via the Recovery Rebate Credit when filing their tax returns for 2020 or 2021. The deadline to file a Recovery Rebate Credit claim for 2020 is May 17, 2024, and for 2021, it is April 15, 2025. This provision aids those who may have missed out on the stimulus payments.