No Criminal Wrongdoing Found in Corruption Allegations Against Deputy Attorney-General Savvas Angelides, Investigation Reveals

In a recent development, Deputy Attorney-General Savvas Angelides of Cyprus has been exonerated from allegations of corruption. The independent investigation, administered by three hired investigators and supervised by the Independent Authority Against Corruption, discovered no evidence of criminal malpractice. The probe focused on three cases involving Angelides and a senior police officer but concluded that no corruption offence had been committed.

Legal Distinctions Criticised

The investigators, however, expressed criticism over the legal distinctions concerning abuse of power. The prevailing law only recognizes abuse of power as a criminal offence if it results in personal gain. The investigating team argued that this interpretation undermines European corruption laws. The existing legislation categorizes abuse of power, devoid of personal profit, as a misdemeanor, imposing a maximum penalty of a two-year imprisonment term, significantly milder compared to the seven-year sentence for those who profit from such actions.

Conflict of Interest and Lack of Regulations

The investigation’s findings also underscored the absence of explicit regulations about conflict of interest within the public sector. Notably, Angelides had previously suspended prosecution for a former client without acknowledging the inherent conflict. Despite no legal action being initiated due to the regulatory void, the report underscores the urgent need for systemic reform to address these legal gaps.

Accountability and Systemic Reform

The report also casts a spotlight on the lack of accountability of the Attorney-General and his deputy, as their decisions are not bound by any legal obligation to be justified. The findings have thus underscored the pressing need to rectify the weaknesses in the system, raising issues of accountability, transparency, and the importance of establishing clear regulations for identifying conflicts of interest.