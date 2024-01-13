No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting

In a startling turn of events in Tirunelveli, a no-confidence motion against Mayor PM Saravanan of the DMK party was dropped abruptly. The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Rajaji Mandapam at 11 am, saw a lack of attendance that resulted in the motion being abandoned. Corporation Commissioner Shubham Dnyandeorao Thakare confirmed the absence of the councillors, including those from the DMK who initiated the motion.

Unforeseen Absence of Councillors

The absence of the DMK councillors, who were instrumental in initiating the no-confidence motion, has raised eyebrows. While the exact reasons behind their sudden no-show remain uncertain, unverified sources allege a possible influence of kickbacks received from DMK functionaries by all party councillors, excluding the Mayor and his deputy.

Implications of the Abandoned Motion

With the no-confidence motion against Mayor Saravanan abandoned due to lack of quorum, the legal implications are significant. As per the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, a fresh no-confidence motion cannot be proposed against the Mayor for the next one year. This development grants Mayor Saravanan a year of immunity from facing a similar motion.

Political Dynamics and Unfulfilled Promises

The AIADMK district secretary, Thachai Ganesaraja, had previously stated that AIADMK councillors would vote against Mayor Saravanan. However, on the day of the meeting, they failed to appear on time, adding to the growing list of absentees. This incident highlights the complex and unpredictable dynamics of local politics, where promises and loyalties can shift overnight. Despite repeated attempts, comments from the DMK, AIADMK, and Congress councillors have not been forthcoming.