No Automatic Ticket for Ondo Governor in 2024 Poll, Says APC

In a decisive move that has sent ripples through the political landscape of Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will not be granted an automatic ticket for the upcoming governorship poll.

The election, which is scheduled for November 16, 2024, will see aspirants from the APC and other parties vying for the coveted position of Ondo State's Governor.

The announcement was made by APC's national spokesman, Felix Morka, during his appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme.

Morka, in his disclosure, underscored the democratic ethos of the party. He emphasized that nominations within the APC are earned and not given on a platter. This policy applies to all party members, regardless of their present position or political influence.