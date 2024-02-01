NNPP Cautions Against Impostors, Declares Readiness for Upcoming Elections

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has sounded a warning bell against individuals masquerading as its members and leaders. The clarification came after a National Working Committee meeting in Abuja, where the party emphasized that these individuals had been expelled and were under a court injunction, preventing them from claiming to be leaders of the party. Despite the judicial restraint, these expelled individuals have found some traction in the media, a reality that the NNPP laments.

The party has expressed concerns about the distraction caused by these actions, viewing them as dead-end endeavors by political opportunists. The NNPP has also been proactive in alerting the public and media about the illegality of engaging with this group. The party asserted that any interaction with these individuals would not only be illegal but would also not be recognized by any institution, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Unfazed and Ready for Election

Despite these distractions, the NNPP has not lost sight of its electoral goals. The party announced its readiness for the upcoming bye-elections, reruns in certain constituencies, and governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. The sale of forms for the Edo governorship elections has already commenced, while the same for the Ondo elections is set to kick off in April.

The NNPP leadership has taken a firm stance against any merger or alliance talks with other parties, and has ratified the expulsion of an additional 16 members for misconduct. The party has expressed confidence in its current leadership and has urged the INEC to update their records accordingly. In a welcoming move, the NNPP announced the opening of its doors for new entrants and aspirants for the upcoming elections, signaling its commitment to inclusivity and democratic values.