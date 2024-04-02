NNPP Northwest Zonal Women Leader Resigns Over Followers' Exclusion in Kano Appointments

In a surprising turn of events, Hajia Aisha Ahmed Kaita, the Northwest Zonal Women Leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), announced her resignation during a press conference in Kano on April 2, 2024. Citing the alleged exclusion of her followers from significant appointments and consultations by the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kaita articulated her decision to step down while affirming her ongoing allegiance to the party and its ideologies.

Allegations of Exclusion and Resignation

Kaita's resignation underscores a broader concern within the NNPP regarding the inclusivity of party followers in government roles and decision-making processes. Despite her steadfast support for Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and her history of political transitions alongside him, from the APC to the PDP, and finally to the NNPP, Kaita felt compelled to resign due to what she perceives as a disregard for her and her followers' contributions to the party's success in Kano. This move has sparked a conversation about the dynamics of political loyalty and recognition within the party's ranks.

Party Response and Speculations

While the party's chairman, Hashimu Dungurawas, was unavailable for comment, the resignation has raised eyebrows and prompted speculation about internal party cohesion and the management of expectations among party stalwarts and grassroots supporters alike. Kaita's history of political affiliations and her pointed reference to her loyalty to Kwankwaso hint at underlying tensions within the NNPP, particularly concerning the distribution of power and rewards post-election.

Implications for NNPP and Political Dynamics in Kano

Kaita's resignation, voluntary yet charged with implications, suggests potential shifts within the NNPP's internal structure and its approach to governance in Kano. As the party navigates this unexpected setback, the broader political landscape watches closely. The incident not only highlights the challenges of political inclusion and recognition but also raises questions about the NNPP's strategy for maintaining unity and loyalty among its ranks. As developments unfold, Kaita's future moves and their impact on the party's dynamics remain a subject of keen interest.