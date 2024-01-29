NNPP Initiates 2027 Presidential Candidacy Talks with Dr. Sami Charles

Discussions are underway within the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) concerning the selection of their presidential candidate for the 2027 election. The political entity is considering Dr. Sami Charles, an international award winner and renowned businessman, for the pivotal role. Charles, the 15th richest African as per Forbes' ranking, was previously in the running for the party's 2023 presidential candidacy, ultimately losing out to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

A meeting took place at the residence of NNPP Founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, with a bevy of dignitaries in attendance. Significant figures included Anita Ayodele-Charles, wife of Charles, and the wife of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, among others. This meeting signifies the commencement of the party's search for a compelling candidate to lead the nation in the upcoming election cycle.

Charles' Credentials

Charles' noteworthy achievements include receiving the GUSI Peace Prize Award in 2023. This prestigious honour was bestowed upon him for his significant contributions to peace and humanitarian service, especially within Nigeria. His candidacy for the 2027 presidential election is therefore not surprising, given his proven track record of relentless service and leadership.

Aniebonam emphasized that the 2027 NNPP candidacy is open to all Nigerians. The party is committed to a fair and transparent selection process, thereby ensuring that the best candidate is chosen to represent them in the upcoming election. The openness of the process alludes to the democratic principles that the NNPP aims to embody and uphold.

Charles, during the meeting, exhibited no bitterness about not being chosen as the party's presidential candidate in 2023. He iterated that the presidency was not a do-or-die matter for him, signaling his openness to competition for the 2027 ticket. Charles also highlighted his belief in supporting the current administration, regardless of personal feelings or affiliation, for the overall betterment of Nigeria. His sentiments reflect a focus on national prosperity over personal or partisan interests.