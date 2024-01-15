NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has voiced his relief over Nigeria’s continued peace in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision not to depose Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. This sentiment was shared on the televised program ‘Sunday Politics’, where Galadima commended President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for upholding the judiciary’s independence. This respect came despite the involvement of the APC’s own Nasir Gawuna in the legal controversy.

The Supreme Court’s ruling was part of a landmark session, where it overturned lower court decisions in three out of eight governorship disputes. These included the cases for Kano, Zamfara, and Plateau states. The NNPP celebrated as the judgements favored opposition parties. As a result, the NNPP retained control of Kano, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gained Plateau and Zamfara.

A Critical Battle in Kano

Before the ruling, Kano was a hotspot of tension and anticipation. This was a critical battleground between APC leaders and NNPP’s 2023 presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso. Following the March 2023 elections, election tribunals and an appellate court initially ousted Yusuf from office, sparking protests. However, the Supreme Court’s reversal of Yusuf’s removal led to jubilation among NNPP supporters.

Galadima issued a warning that a different ruling could have resulted in public outrage against the judiciary. This backlash could have led to a loss of faith in the Supreme Court’s authority. The affirmation of Governor Abba Yusuf’s victory in the 2023 Kano state governorship election underscored the NNPP’s confidence in the Supreme Court’s judgement. The decision emphasized the restoration of the people’s mandate and the protection of democracy. Following the Supreme Court’s judgment, Kano witnessed widespread celebrations.

The Supreme Court rulings on governorship disputes in Nigeria have shed light on the tension and controversy surrounding these decisions. The rulings have affirmed the elections of eight governors and addressed issues of party supremacy and internal party affairs. The affirmation of Abba Yusuf as the duly elected governor of Kano State has averted potential crisis and tension in the region, also highlighting the political implications of this ruling on key political figures and parties at both the state and national level.