A recent clash of opinions has emerged between Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a notable figure within the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), and Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, concerning NNPP's gubernatorial candidate in Edo State, Azembe Arena. Primate Ayodele's assertion that Arena's political ambition would end in futility has sparked a heated response from Ajadi, urging the cleric to refrain from political commentary and focus on his spiritual duties.
Primate Ayodele, through his media aide Tosin Osho, expressed a bleak outlook for Azembe Arena's gubernatorial campaign, suggesting that his efforts would be better spent on charitable endeavors rather than a doomed bid for public office. This unsolicited advice has not only caused a stir within NNPP ranks but also raised questions about the role of religious leaders in the political arena.
Ajadi's Rebuttal
In a passionate response, Ajadi criticized Primate Ayodele for overstepping his bounds, accusing him of tarnishing his spiritual mantle by engaging in political discourse. He defended Arena's candidacy and the NNPP's vision for a rejuvenated Nigeria, emphasizing the party's openness to new members and its commitment to addressing the needs of the Nigerian populace. Ajadi's remarks underline a growing tension between political ambitions and prophetic pronouncements in Nigeria's vibrant political landscape.
This incident illuminates the complex interplay between religion and politics in Nigeria, where spiritual leaders wield significant influence over their congregations. The debate over Primate Ayodele's comments reflects broader discussions on the appropriateness of religious figures engaging in political commentary and the potential consequences of their words on the electoral process.
NNPP Chieftain Criticizes Primate Ayodele's Comments on Edo Gubernatorial Candidate
A clash between NNPP’s Olufemi Ajadi and Primate Elijah Ayodele over Edo State's gubernatorial candidate Azembe Arena highlights the tension between politics and religion in Nigeria.
