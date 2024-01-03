en English
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu’s Chief Secretary

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu’s Chief Secretary

In a pivotal meeting with the Chief Secretary of Jammu, Atal Dulloo, a delegation from the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) passionately advocated for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The delegation, under the leadership of State President M Ashraf, included key members Nitin Kalyan, Mir Bashir Ahmad, M Ibrahim, Rafaqat Malik, and Farooq Ahmad.

The Case for Restoration of OPS

The delegation presented a strong case for the extension of the family pension scheme to employees covered by the New Pension Scheme (NPS). They urged for this consideration as an interim solution until a final decision on the complete abolition of the NPS and restoration of OPS is reached.

Equal Treatment for All Employees

The NMOPS president also highlighted the plight of employees who were recruited in 2009 but could only join in 2010. He stressed on the necessity for equitable treatment for these employees under any proposed pension modifications.

A Constructive Dialogue and Positive Outcomes

The meeting was marked by a positive and productive dialogue. The Chief Secretary provided assurances that the delegation’s concerns would be thoroughly considered. To demonstrate their commitment to resolving this issue, NMOPS submitted a memorandum.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for the Chief Secretary’s attentive hearing and remained optimistic about a favorable resolution. This meeting is a significant step towards addressing the concerns of employees working under the new pension scheme and advocating for their rights.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

