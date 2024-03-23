NLC Warns INEC Against Endorsing Labour Party's Contested National Convention

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has formally requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to refrain from supporting the Labour Party's (LP) national convention scheduled for March 27, 2024. In a letter addressed to INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, the NLC accused LP Chairman Julius Abure and associates of organizing an illegal convention in violation of court orders, threatening legal action for non-compliance.

Legal Grounds and Allegations

The NLC, through its legal representatives Falana and Falana's Chambers, cited judgments from the Federal High Court declaring the LP as an institution founded by the NLC. The court had previously mandated an inclusive national convention for the party, a mandate allegedly ignored by the Abure faction. This looming convention in Abia State, according to the NLC, disrespects both the rule of law and the judiciary's directives, pushing the NLC to protect its interests and the integrity of the political process.

INEC's Role Under Scrutiny

The NLC's correspondence implies a serious accusation against certain INEC officials for allegedly colluding with the Abure faction. This situation places INEC in a precarious position, potentially impacting its impartiality and the overall integrity of the electoral process. The NLC has made it clear that failure to heed their warnings would result in legal repercussions, aimed at ensuring justice and adherence to legal precedents.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

This dispute between the NLC and the LP, if unresolved, could have far-reaching implications for party politics and the broader democratic process in Nigeria. It underscores the complexities of political party affiliations and the challenges of maintaining unity within such institutions. As the situation unfolds, it will be crucial for all parties, including INEC, to navigate these controversies with a commitment to legality, fairness, and the democratic ethos.