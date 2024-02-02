NLC Executive Secretary Declares Educational Sector Strike in Ghana Unlawful

Ofosu Asamoah, Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), has voiced stern criticism against the ongoing strike by education sector unions in Ghana. Branding the action as 'unmeritorious' and potentially 'unlawful,' Asamoah underscored the existing agreement between the concerned parties and expressed disapproval of the sudden strike declarations. He suggested that the unions lacked justification for their actions as their concerns were already in the process of being addressed.

Unions Strike Despite Ongoing Negotiations

The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG), along with several other educational unions, declared an indefinite strike, citing the government's lackadaisical attitude in addressing their concerns. These concerns include the non-payment of Tier 2 Pension allowances, extra duty allowance, and car maintenance allowance. The strike, affecting services such as campus cleaning, classroom setup, security, and hospital services, has effectively shut down universities across the nation.

Despite ongoing negotiations and agreements with the Commission, the unions proceeded with their decision to strike. Asamoah described their actions as 'unmeritorious' and 'needless,' and declared the strike as 'unlawful'. He emphasized that the strike is increasingly becoming a misused tool and urged the unions to reconsider their actions.

Unions Urged to Halt Strike Actions

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG), Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU), and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) are currently engaged in the strike, citing the government's failure to address crucial concerns affecting their members. Despite these issues, the National Labour Commission (NLC) is urging the unions to halt their strike actions and resume negotiations. Asamoah expressed concern that strikes were increasingly being misused as a tool by labour unions, questioning the justification for the closure of universities and describing the strikes as both 'wrong' and unlawful.