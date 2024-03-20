NLC Demands Postponement of LP Convention, Calls for Abure's Resignation Amid Picketing

In a significant escalation of internal conflicts, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) took to the national secretariat of the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja, demanding the postponement of the party's scheduled convention and the resignation of Julius Abure as the national chair. This action followed a public statement by the NLC accusing Abure of financial mismanagement and undermining the party's leadership, leading to nationwide picketing of LP offices.

Last week's heated exchanges between the NLC and LP set the stage for Wednesday's confrontation. The NLC had expressed no confidence in Abure's leadership, accusing him of operating the LP as if it were his personal enterprise. The LP, on its part, dismissed these accusations, suggesting that if NLC President Joe Ajaero wished to lead the party, he should resign from his NLC post and contest in the LP's national convention. Despite the NLC's call for postponement, the LP remained firm on proceeding with the originally planned convention date, changed from March 29 to March 27 to avoid clashing with Good Friday, a significant Christian holiday.

Nationwide Picketing Initiated

The decision to picket LP offices nationwide was a collective one, made by the NLC's National Political Commission along with state councils and political commissions, as detailed in a statement. This move aimed to pressure the LP into acknowledging the NLC's grievances, including the demand for an all-inclusive national convention and the establishment of a caretaker committee. The NLC's mobilization included not only its members but also civil society allies, students, traders, and professionals, demonstrating the broad base of support for its actions against the LP leadership.

This internal strife within the LP, propelled by the NLC's actions, poses significant questions about the party's future direction and leadership. The insistence on holding the national convention amidst such turmoil suggests deep divisions within the party that could impact its unity and effectiveness. The outcomes of this conflict could reshape the LP's leadership hierarchy and influence its strategies and policies going forward, as the party grapples with internal dissent and the challenge of maintaining cohesion among its diverse membership base.