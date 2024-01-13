en English
Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government’s Bid for Collaboration

In a move suggestive of a new era of industrial relations in Nigeria, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called upon government authorities to uphold trade union rights and abide by agreements settled with unions. This plea comes at a juncture when, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the government is actively pursuing a collaborative relationship with organized labour. This dialogue is particularly significant in the context of ongoing discussions revolving around the revision of the minimum wage.

President Tinubu’s Commitment to a Living Wage

In his New Year address, President Tinubu promised Nigerian workers a living wage, thus setting high expectations for the year 2024. This pledge is seen as a testament to the administration’s commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian working class, especially amidst economic challenges that continue to test the resilience of the nation’s workforce.

Minister of State for Labour Visits NLC Headquarters

In a clear demonstration of the government’s intent to build a synergistic relationship with labour unions, the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeruika Onyejeocha, visited the NLC headquarters on a working visit. Onyejeocha emphasized the administration’s readiness to prioritize worker welfare and proposed that the Ministry is more than merely a conflict resolution body.

She advocated for unions to consider strike action as a last resort, underscoring the need for open communication and mutual understanding between the government and the unions. Though the visit came later than expected, it has been perceived by organized labour as an indication of the government’s commitment to addressing workers’ concerns.

NLC President’s Call for Industrial Harmony

However, the NLC President has pointed out that the absence of industrial harmony is often attributable to the government’s failure to fulfill its part of the agreements. This observation underscores the crucial need for the government to reciprocate the unions’ commitment to dialogue and cooperation with concrete actions and policy implementations.

As Nigeria steps into 2024, the resolution of labour disputes and the establishment of a living wage will certainly emerge as defining issues for the Tinubu administration. The evolving relationship between the government and organized labour will undoubtedly be a key narrative in the unfolding socio-economic story of Nigeria.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

