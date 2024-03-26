NLC Blasts Power Supply Crisis and Soaring Inflation, Demands Policy Overhaul

Nigeria's Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, recently voiced stern concerns over the deteriorating state of the nation's power supply and the escalating inflation rates, calling for an immediate policy revamp. Addressing delegates at the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria's conference in Abuja, Ajaero highlighted the adverse impacts of the failing power sector privatized 12 years ago and the dire need for a strategic intervention to combat inflation.

Power Sector Plight Intensifies

Despite the privatization of Nigeria's power sector under former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration, the expected improvement in power supply has been non-existent. Ajaero pointed out that, contrary to expectations, power tariffs have surged while the supply has drastically plummeted. He emphasized the critical need for a policy shift to rejuvenate the sector, stating, "We need some intervention in the sector because no sector can survive in this present situation." The NLC President also lamented the inefficacy of the billions of Naira reportedly invested in the sector post-privatization, which has still required over N2 trillion in subsidies.

Inflation's Crushing Blow on Workers

The soaring inflation rate, which currently stands at 31.70 percent, was another critical issue addressed by Ajaero. He argued that even a substantial increase in the national minimum wage to N1 million would not suffice due to the rapid devaluation of the currency. "No matter what you pay workers today, the value will go down in the next year," he stated, underscoring the urgency of tackling inflation and stabilizing the exchange rate to preserve workers' purchasing power.

Reviving the Textile Industry

Ajaero also shed light on the dismal state of Nigeria's textile industry, which despite government promises of revitalization, continues to decline. He stressed the importance of the textile sector as a cornerstone of national development that cannot be overlooked. The NLC President's remarks underscore a broader call for comprehensive economic reforms to address the challenges facing various sectors, including the textile industry, which once thrived as a significant contributor to Nigeria's economy.

As the NLC champions a paradigm shift in policy to address these critical issues, the implications for Nigeria's economic stability and development are profound. The calls for intervention in the power sector and measures to curb inflation resonate with the struggles of countless Nigerians facing the brunt of these challenges daily. The outcome of these advocacies could mark a pivotal turn in the nation's quest for sustainable growth and improved living standards for its citizens.