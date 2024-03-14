NK Singh Study Suggests 'One National One Election' Could Boost GDP by 1.5%, Curb Inflation

In a revealing study conducted by NK Singh, the chairperson of the 15th finance commission, and co-authored by Prachi Sharma, findings indicate that the implementation of 'One National One Election' could potentially boost India's GDP growth by approximately 1.5% while simultaneously curbing inflation rates. This groundbreaking research sheds light on the economic benefits of synchronizing electoral processes across the nation, a topic that has gained significant traction following the high-level committee report led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Economic Implications of Electoral Synchronization

The study elaborates on how the synchronization of elections across all levels of government—Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies—could lead to substantial economic savings and efficiency. By reducing the frequency of elections, the government can minimize expenditure related to election conduct and security arrangements. Moreover, the model suggests that a unified electoral process would mitigate policy paralysis and foster a more stable economic environment, conducive to growth and investment. The potential increase in GDP and the reduction in inflation underline the critical intersection between political processes and economic outcomes.

Historical Context and Current Momentum

India's flirtation with simultaneous elections is not novel, having experienced this model prior to 1967. However, divergent electoral cycles over the years have led to continuous electioneering, diverting attention and resources from governance. The recent report by the Kovind-led committee, recommending constitutional amendments for this initiative, has reignited the debate. With the Law Commission aiming for implementation by 2029, the study by Singh and Sharma provides timely evidence supporting the economic rationale behind this significant political reform.

Challenges and Considerations

Despite the optimistic projections, transitioning to 'One National One Election' poses considerable logistical, legal, and political challenges. Amending the Constitution, creating a singular electoral roll, and ensuring political consensus are formidable hurdles. Additionally, the study emphasizes the need for a robust framework to manage unforeseen circumstances like mid-term dissolutions, suggesting that the economic benefits must be weighed against the practicalities of such a sweeping reform.

As discussions around 'One National One Election' gain momentum, the study by NK Singh and Prachi Sharma offers a compelling economic argument for its implementation. While the road ahead is fraught with challenges, the potential for enhanced GDP growth and lower inflation presents a persuasive case for reconsidering India's electoral strategy. As the nation deliberates on this transformative proposal, the intersection of economics and electioneering promises to be a focal point of national discourse.