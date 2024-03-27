NJ Councilwoman Paula Gilligan Faces Resignation Calls Over Controversial Easter Post

Locals in Glen Rock, New Jersey, are urging Councilwoman Paula Gilligan to resign after she shared a contentious meme on social media that mocked Easter, intertwining references to drag and abortion, sparking widespread backlash within the community. The meme, which described Easter eggs as "aborted chicken babies painted in drag," led to an immediate uproar, particularly among Christian residents who found the post offensive and demanded an apology and Gilligan's resignation from the borough's all-Democrat, all-female council.

Advertisment

Gilligan later issued an apology via social media and the council's website, explaining her intent was to voice her opinions on abortion and trans issues, though she made no direct reference to Easter in her statement. Despite her acknowledgment, the apology has done little to quell the controversy, with many in the community still calling for her to step down.

Immediate Backlash and Public Outcry

The post quickly caught the attention of Glen Rock residents, leading to a significant backlash. Christians in the community felt particularly targeted by the meme, which they saw as a mockery of their most sacred holiday. This incident comes at a sensitive time, following a recent gathering at the local high school to stand against antisemitism, which had garnered support from political figures including Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer. The mayor and other council members have since issued a statement apologizing to those offended by the post, emphasizing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs and traditions.

Advertisment

Gilligan's Apology and Community Response

In her apology, Gilligan stated her intention was to critique personhood laws and affirm the right to bodily autonomy, not to mock Easter traditions. However, her apology has not fully addressed the community's concerns, with many feeling that an elected official should uphold a standard of respect towards all religious observances. The borough's mayor and council members have echoed this sentiment, distancing themselves from Gilligan's personal views and stressing the need for respect and unity within the community.

Looking Ahead: Calls for Resignation and Reflection

As the controversy unfolds, Gilligan has yet to indicate whether she will resign. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities of public officials and the impact of their personal opinions on social media. Local Republican leader Barry Wilkes has voiced his disappointment, highlighting the divisive nature of the post and its timing ahead of Easter. The community awaits the next council meeting, where this issue is expected to be a focal point, potentially influencing Gilligan's future on the council and serving as a reminder of the delicate balance elected officials must maintain in their public and private expressions.