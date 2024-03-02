NJ Advocates Maryam and Lexi Donnelly Join ONE Campaign on Capitol Hill for 2025 Budget Support

On a crisp morning in Washington, D.C., Maryam and Lexi Donnelly from Rockaway Township, New Jersey, are gearing up for a pivotal moment. They, alongside 120 advocates from The ONE Campaign, are set to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Their mission is clear: to garner Congressional support for the Fiscal Year 2025 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill, advocating for a budget of no less than $61.7 billion. This includes a significant $4.4 billion for development assistance and $340 million earmarked for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Advertisment

Advocacy in Action

The Donnellys’ participation in ONE’s annual Power Summit is not just a mere attendance; it's a strategic move in a larger battle against extreme poverty and preventable diseases. They are among the campaigners scheduled for over 150 meetings with lawmakers and their aides, aiming to underline the critical importance of routine immunizations for children worldwide. Maryam Donnelly, in her conversation with Senator Cory Booker, Senator Bob Menendez, and Representative Mikie Sherrill, highlighted the strategic significance of U.S. investments in global health and development aid. Through her appeal, she connected the dots between such investments and the broader benefits of global stability and safety.

The ONE Campaign at 20

Advertisment

As The ONE Campaign celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, its legacy of advocacy to eradicate extreme poverty and preventable diseases looms large. With 25 million actions taken by its supporters globally, the campaign has been instrumental in advancing global health initiatives, including PEPFAR and the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Suzanne Granville, executive director for North America at the ONE Campaign, commended the dedication of supporters like the Donnellys. Their efforts embody the grassroots commitment that has fueled the campaign’s achievements over two decades, demonstrating the power of collective action in creating a fairer world.

The Path Forward

The Donnellys' journey to Capitol Hill underscores a broader narrative of hope and resilience. By advocating for a substantial budget allocation for the Fiscal Year 2025 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill, they are not just fighting for numbers on a page; they are fighting for the health and well-being of millions of children worldwide. Their actions, along with those of their fellow advocates, serve as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a world where no child dies from a preventable disease and extreme poverty is but a memory. As the discussions on Capitol Hill unfold, the impact of their advocacy holds the promise of shaping a safer, healthier, and more equitable global community.