Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks

In an unprecedented move, President Nixon has declared an end to the American bombing campaign in North Vietnam. This decision comes on the heels of peace negotiations held in Paris, involving representatives from North and South Vietnam, and the United States. However, while the bombing in North has ceased, air assaults persist against communist forces in the regions of South Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Peace Talks and Proposals

The peace talks were led by Dr. Henry Kissinger, President Nixon’s National Security Affairs assistant. His efforts resulted in the drafting of a peace proposal and an eventual ceasefire agreement. This halt in bombing was received with cautious optimism in Washington. Senator Barry Goldwater acknowledged the progress made, yet refrained from declaring that peace was assured.

South Vietnam’s Role and Response

President Nixon sent General Alexander Haig as his special envoy to brief South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu on the 25-article peace agreement. In response, a South Vietnamese delegation was dispatched to review the proposal in France. President Thieu faced a dilemma: to risk American support by rejecting an agreement that Washington favored or to accept it.

Ceasefire and Consequences

Further meetings spearheaded by Dr. Kissinger in Paris led to a ceasefire scheduled to commence on January 27. The terms of this agreement included the reunification of Vietnam, the retention of both South Vietnamese and Vietcong troops in their current positions, and the release of all American prisoners of war within 60 days. Moreover, it called for the withdrawal of American forces within the same timeframe. However, the agreement left one crucial issue unaddressed: the presence of North Vietnamese troops in South Vietnam.