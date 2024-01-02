Nityanand Rai Slams Opposition, Highlights Modi Government’s Successes

Union Minister Nityanand Rai has slammed RJD and Congress leaders for their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of disseminating false narratives about the government’s accomplishments. Rai accentuated the achievements of the Modi administration, citing significant strides in poverty reduction, inflation control, and job creation. These successes, he claimed, are the result of initiatives like Startup India and Mudra Yojana.

Government’s 10 Lakh Jobs Promise

Rai asserted that the government’s pledge of 10 lakh jobs is on the verge of being realized. He further spotlighted the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, stating that it has immensely aided young people and skilled professionals from 17 diverse sectors.

Modi’s Role in India’s Development and Prestige

Modi, according to Rai, has played a pivotal role in fostering the country’s progress and enhancing its prestige on the global stage. He credited Modi with helping India shed its colonial mentality and achieve true independence. Rai emphasized that under Modi’s leadership, groups that were previously overlooked, such as the poor and soldiers, are now gaining recognition.

Controversy over the Ram Mandir Inauguration

Addressing the controversy concerning invitations to the Ram Mandir inauguration, Rai declared that all 140 crore Indians are invited as Lord Rama is not solely a BJP deity. He chastised the opposition for their apprehension about the cultural revival that the inauguration symbolizes. Rai accused the RJD and Congress of fearing the collapse of their appeasement policies due to the progress made by the Modi-led government.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh installed posters lambasting temples as a ‘path to mental slavery’ and promoting the importance of education. BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi and Union Minister Nityanand Rai censured the RJD for its attack on Hinduism, branding it a political tactic. Rai suggested that the contentious remark by the RJD MLA was made under the direction of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav. Despite the criticism, Fateh Bahadur Singh stood by his statement, championing education and self-esteem over the construction of the Ram temple.