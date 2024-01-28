Nitish Kumar's Ninth Tenure as Bihar Chief Minister Amidst Health and Sports Updates

Health updates have underscored concerns surrounding a decline in mental health and the significant disruptions it can cause in daily life. Moreover, there has been a focus on dispelling myths about glaucoma, clarifying that the condition does not solely affect the elderly. New studies also suggest that regular consumption of cold drinks could heighten liver cancer risk in women more than in men.
Political Shifting Sands
In political news, Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time. The move follows his resignation from the RJD-JD(U) government and marks his fifth political turnaround since November 2005. Alongside Kumar, other ministers from the BJP, HAM, and independent legislators also took office. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has pledged to prioritize Bihar's development.
Sports Highlights and Deadlines
The sports world has been abuzz with Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's hamstring injury during the Hyderabad Test against England. In tennis news, Jannik Sinner scored an impressive victory by overcoming Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. Aspirants for the CUET PG 2024 are also reminded that the cutoff date for registration is January 31.
Tragedy and Heroism
A heartrending incident has been reported where a 15-month-old child tragically died in a bucket while his mother was briefly occupied in the kitchen. In contrast, at the Delhi airport, a CISF cop demonstrated heroism by saving the life of a French man who collapsed unconscious.
Debunking Myths and Fitness Comparisons
Health and fitness discussions are comparing the benefits of running and skipping for weight loss, endurance, and heart health. An optical illusion challenge has also been presented, inviting viewers to find a hidden pile of cash in an image within 15 seconds.