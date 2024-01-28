Nitish Kumar Sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for Ninth Time, Joins NDA

Nitish Kumar has been inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, forming a new alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The event, which has drawn considerable attention from political circles and the media, signals a key shift in Bihar's political landscape and has implications for national politics.

Political Realignment

This is the fifth time Mr. Kumar has switched political alliances in a decade, citing dissatisfaction with the Opposition bloc as the reason for rejoining the NDA. His decision also stems from the reported lack of clarity in the Opposition's election preparations and his omission as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate. This move is expected to have a significant impact on the Opposition INDIA bloc, where Nitish Kumar was a key member.

Impact on Bihar's Governance

As part of the new NDA government in Bihar, the focus will be on the development of the state and fulfilling the aspirations of its people. This shift in policy direction and governance is anticipated to bring significant changes to the state. Mr. Kumar and eight other BJP leaders took oath as ministers in the new Bihar Cabinet, further cementing the new alliance.

Implications for Future Politics

The BJP is optimistic about securing all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar following this alliance. Nitish Kumar's move to the NDA, after ending an 18-month alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, has sparked debates among political experts and elicited reactions from various political leaders. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized Nitish Kumar for his repeated political flip-flops, asserting that the people will respond appropriately to such opportunism.

Overall, Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA and his ninth tenure as Chief Minister could have significant influence on future electoral dynamics and the balance of power in regional and national politics. With the support of one Independent member and the Hindustani Awam Morcha, part of the NDA, Kumar's political journey continues to intrigue and captivate observers of Indian politics.