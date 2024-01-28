Nitish Kumar's BJP Return Sparks Predictions of INDIA Bloc Disintegration

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made a significant political turnaround, bidding farewell to the Mahagathbandhan alliance and returning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This marks his fifth political realignment since November 2005, and he is set to take his ninth oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. The newly formed NDA government in Bihar has committed to leaving no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of its people and driving the state's development.

Meanwhile, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has publicly expressed his views on the political reshuffling. He predicted the imminent disintegration of the opposition alliance known as the INDIA bloc. According to Sarma, the coalition lacked a solid ideological foundation, which he believes is a vital requirement for the longevity of any political alliance.

Sarma recalled that at the time of the INDIA bloc's formation, many had forecasted its short-lived nature. He stated that an alliance formed solely to oppose a single individual, in this case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is bound to fail. He further argued that such a collapse would underline the belief in Modi's strong position for re-election with a significant majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar's Switch Triggers Reactions

Nitish Kumar's decision to exit the Mahagathbandhan alliance and return to the BJP-led NDA has sparked various reactions from political parties and leaders. His move is viewed as a major political development that could potentially reshape the political landscape of Bihar and beyond.

The implications of Kumar's switch on the upcoming elections are significant. As the Chief Minister of Bihar aligns with the BJP, the political dynamics of the opposition are bound to shift. Assam's Chief Minister's prediction of the disintegration of the INDIA bloc could indeed materialize, further strengthening the NDA's position in the upcoming elections.