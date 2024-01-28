Nitish Kumar Resigns: A Game of Political Chess in Bihar

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's Chief Minister, has once again demonstrated political fluidity by resigning from his position and abandoning the opposition bloc INDIA. The unexpected move follows Kumar's claims of unfavorable conditions within the Mahagathbandhan, a grand alliance that included his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Congress. This marks a return to his erstwhile ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party he had distanced himself from less than a year and a half ago.

Nitish Kumar: The Political Chameleon

Nitish Kumar's political career has been marked by repeated shifts across the political spectrum. This is the fourth time Kumar has switched allegiances, each time with a calculated precision that has kept him in power for nine consecutive terms. His decision to realign with the BJP has raised concerns within the RJD and Congress, who are now strategizing in the wake of Kumar's abrupt exit.

Political Reactions and Implications

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responded to Kumar's political maneuver by referencing an old social media post from 2017. In this post, Tharoor had used the term 'snollygoster' to describe an unprincipled politician. This term, coinciding with the time when Kumar had previously broken away from the alliance with the RJD and Congress to join the BJP, highlights the perceived unprincipled nature of Kumar's frequent political flip-flops.

A Setback for the Opposition

This latest move by Kumar is viewed as a significant blow to the opposition bloc, especially with the Lok Sabha polls just months away. The BJP and JD(U) have already finalized a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming election, leaving the RJD and Congress scrambling to recalibrate their strategies. While the political drama unfolds, the common man awaits the formation of a new government, one that will hopefully prioritize their needs and aspirations over political gain.