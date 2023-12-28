Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh

The Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) have put to bed rumors of an impending change in leadership, ahead of their national executive meeting in Delhi. The speculation suggested that the current party president, Rajeev Ranjan, commonly known as Lalan Singh, may step down to permit Nitish Kumar to retake the reigns of party leadership. These conjectures have been dismissed by JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, who insisted that the party’s internal matters are not for public consumption.

Dismissing the Speculation

Party President, Lalan Singh, affirmed that Nitish Kumar continues to be the supreme leader of JD(U). The meetings, which include both a national executive and national council gathering, are considered routine. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav concurred, describing the meeting as a customary annual function. This perspective contradicts the rumors circulating around potential leadership changes within the party.

BJP Suggests a Power Shift

Despite denials from the JD(U) and its allies, the BJP, represented by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, hinted at a forthcoming power shift in Bihar. He predicted a short tenure for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar. However, this claim was strongly refuted by the ruling coalition. The BJP’s suggestion of an imminent power shift stokes the fires of speculation, despite the JD(U)’s insistence that the national executive meeting is a regular occurrence.

Strategizing for Upcoming Elections

The JD(U) is also in talks with Congress regarding alliance strategies for the upcoming elections. Several JD(U) leaders are advocating for Nitish Kumar to lead the INDIA bloc – a significant political move. This, coupled with the slogan on posters at the meeting venue – ‘The state of Bihar recognized him, now the nation will’ – intimates Nitish Kumar’s broader political aspirations. However, the JD(U) leadership maintains that these matters are internal to the party, and the significance of the meeting is being overstated.