en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:32 am EST
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh

The Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) have put to bed rumors of an impending change in leadership, ahead of their national executive meeting in Delhi. The speculation suggested that the current party president, Rajeev Ranjan, commonly known as Lalan Singh, may step down to permit Nitish Kumar to retake the reigns of party leadership. These conjectures have been dismissed by JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, who insisted that the party’s internal matters are not for public consumption.

Dismissing the Speculation

Party President, Lalan Singh, affirmed that Nitish Kumar continues to be the supreme leader of JD(U). The meetings, which include both a national executive and national council gathering, are considered routine. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav concurred, describing the meeting as a customary annual function. This perspective contradicts the rumors circulating around potential leadership changes within the party.

BJP Suggests a Power Shift

Despite denials from the JD(U) and its allies, the BJP, represented by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, hinted at a forthcoming power shift in Bihar. He predicted a short tenure for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar. However, this claim was strongly refuted by the ruling coalition. The BJP’s suggestion of an imminent power shift stokes the fires of speculation, despite the JD(U)’s insistence that the national executive meeting is a regular occurrence.

Strategizing for Upcoming Elections

The JD(U) is also in talks with Congress regarding alliance strategies for the upcoming elections. Several JD(U) leaders are advocating for Nitish Kumar to lead the INDIA bloc – a significant political move. This, coupled with the slogan on posters at the meeting venue – ‘The state of Bihar recognized him, now the nation will’ – intimates Nitish Kumar’s broader political aspirations. However, the JD(U) leadership maintains that these matters are internal to the party, and the significance of the meeting is being overstated.

0
India Politics Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

OSSC Launches Recruitment Drive for Sub Inspector of Excise

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragedy Strikes as Elderly Shopkeeper Collapses during Surprise Raid in Lucknow

By Rizwan Shah

Karnataka High Court Orders Retirement of High-Mileage KSRTC Buses

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel ...
@India · 19 mins
Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel ...
heart comment 0
South Africa Seizes Lead in First Test Against India

By Salman Khan

South Africa Seizes Lead in First Test Against India
Punjab’s Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Punjab's Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy
Ratan Tata: A Birthday Tribute to His Educational Journey and Its Impact on His Career

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ratan Tata: A Birthday Tribute to His Educational Journey and Its Impact on His Career
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
1 min
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
4 mins
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
7 mins
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
8 mins
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
8 mins
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
11 mins
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
14 mins
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
15 mins
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
18 mins
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
48 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app