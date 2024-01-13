en English
Nitish Kumar Proposed as INDIA Bloc Convenor: A Mere Power Play or Strategic Move?

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Nitish Kumar Proposed as INDIA Bloc Convenor: A Mere Power Play or Strategic Move?

Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has disclosed a proposal for Nitish Kumar’s appointment as the convener of the INDIA bloc, a coalition of political outfits standing against India’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The proposition came to light during a virtual conclave of the anti-NDA alliance’s leaders. Kumar has yet to endorse the proposal, with intraparty deliberations still underway.

The Congress Connection

Interestingly, it was Nitish Kumar who put forward the idea of a Congress leader occupying the chairperson’s role within the coalition. He proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to fill this significant position. This suggestion aligns with Kumar’s previous stance when he declined the convener’s role, stating that a member of the Congress party should shoulder such a responsibility.

BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Skepticism

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad downplayed the significance of these internal dynamics within the INDIA bloc. He expressed his skepticism regarding the alliance’s prospects of forming the next government through a poetic reference. The BJP leader also humorously suggested convening a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize the decisions made during the coalition’s virtual meeting.

INDIA Bloc’s Future Plans

The INDIA bloc, composed of 26-28 political parties, is part of the opposition alliance formulated in anticipation of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Discussions on seat-sharing and the selection of a Prime Ministerial candidate are currently in progress. The bloc also addressed the participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other urgent issues pertinent to the alliance during their virtual meeting.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

