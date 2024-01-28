Nitish Kumar Faces Criticism from INC for Alleged Loss of Credibility

In a recent turn of political events, Dr. Shama Mohamed, a spokesperson for the Indian National Congress (INC), has pointedly criticized the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, accusing him of losing all credibility. This statement comes amidst a time of intense political discourse in India, where alliances are constantly shifting, and leaders are under scrutiny for their decisions.

The crux of Dr. Mohamed's criticism seems to stem from Nitish Kumar's recent political maneuvers. The veteran Indian politician, known for his tenure as Bihar's Chief Minister, made a controversial move by resigning from the Mahagatbandhan government and aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This significant shift in alliances has stirred up a storm in the political landscape, leading to public criticism by opposition party leaders, including those from the INC. Leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge have openly voiced their disapproval, comparing Kumar's actions to the changing colours of a chameleon and labeling it a betrayal.

Political Drama and Diversion Tactics?

It's not just the change of sides that has drawn criticism. Nitish Kumar's actions are seen by some as a way to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by the INC leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Kumar's political drama, suggesting it was a tactic to shift the focus away from Gandhi's rally.

In the midst of this political turmoil, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to the Governor, marking a significant political development. However, the reaction from his party, JD(U), and its leader K.C. Tyagi, have not been mentioned, leaving room for speculation about the ripple effects of this event.

Political Consequences

While the exact implications of Nitish Kumar's actions remain to be seen, it is clear that these developments have made a significant impact on India's political scene. The open criticism by INC leaders hints at a deepening divide between the parties. As the political drama unfolds, the focus will be on how these events shape Bihar's political landscape and what it means for Nitish Kumar's political future.