Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Bihar’s Chief Minister and the Janata Dal (United) national president, Nitish Kumar, has declined the position of convenor for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. This significant decision comes as the alliance gears up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post

Nitish Kumar has expressed his preference for the INDIA bloc convenor to be from the congress party. This decision was made unanimously at a virtual conference of the top leaders of the INDIA bloc. The coalition, created to confront the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general election, had been experiencing internal hurdles over the selection of a convenor, with the JD(U) wanting Nitish Kumar to be the convener.

A virtual INDIA bloc conference

The leaders of INDIA bloc convened virtually to address crucial alliance matters, including a seat-sharing agenda and participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The INDIA bloc includes 28 opposition parties, which have come together under the umbrella of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Preparation for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

The INDIA bloc, comprising various opposition parties, including the Congress, is preparing to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the NDA secured 353 seats against the UPA’s 91, with ‘Others’ winning 98, and the elections were conducted in seven phases with a 67% voter turnout.