Nitish Kumar Sworn in for Ninth Term Amid Political Ambiguity

At the heart of Bihar's political maelstrom, Nitish Kumar, the former Chief Minister, has once again seized the reins of the state, marking his ninth tenure. The political chameleon, often compared to Patricia Highsmith's literary character Tom Ripley, has left his mark on the shifting sands of Bihar's politics with his frequent changes in allegiance.

Nitish Kumar's penchant for switching sides has been a defining feature of his political career, having oscillated between alliances five times. His most recent political maneuver has left voters and pundits perplexed, as his party's stance seems to change unpredictably. Previously allied with the BJP, Kumar had joined the opposition RJD-Congress camp, only to return to a stance that appears supportive of the BJP once again.

The Swearing-In Ceremony: A New Chapter

On January 28th, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time, after parting ways with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and staking a claim to form the government with the backing of 128 MLAs. Alongside Kumar, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha took their oaths as the deputy chief ministers of Bihar. The formation of the new government was marked by the induction of leaders from Janata Dal (United) and BJP into the cabinet.

Reactions to Kumar's latest political maneuver have been diverse. PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda extended their congratulations, while leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi, and others criticized his actions. The move is perceived as a significant setback to the Rashtriya Janata Dal and its leader, Lalu Prasad. Kumar's unpredictable pattern of alliances not only challenges the standard understanding of political camps but also leaves voters uncertain about the ideologies they are endorsing when casting their votes for Kumar's party.