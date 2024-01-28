Nitish Kumar Advocates for Hindi; DMK's Baalu Dismisses Electoral Impact of JD(U) Exit

In a recent political development, JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has stirred the waters by advocating for Hindi as the language of communication. This statement, although not entirely welcomed, has been tolerated by his party within the INDIA alliance for the sake of maintaining harmony. This development was underscored by DMK leader T R Baalu in Chennai after conducting seat-sharing discussions with Congress leaders.

Baalu Addresses Kumar's Advocacy for Hindi

Baalu, while addressing questions about Nitish Kumar's potential departure from the INDIA alliance, suggested that Kumar had some unresolved issues from the start. He added that Nitish Kumar's insistence on speaking only Hindi was tolerated as a compromise for cordiality within the alliance. He referred to it as an ordinary matter in politics, indicative of the compromises that are often made to ensure smooth functioning.

Unresolved Issues and Kumar's Potential Exit

Further commenting on Nitish Kumar's potential exit from the coalition, Baalu expressed confidence that Kumar's departure would not result in any significant electoral harm. He hinted at the inherent challenges within any political alliance, emphasizing that these are often resolved through dialogue and understanding.

Impact on the INDIA Alliance

While Kumar's advocacy for Hindi and potential exit from the alliance have caused ripples, Baalu's comments reflect a sense of stability within the coalition. His dismissal of any significant impact from JD(U)'s exit underscores the strength of the alliance and its ability to weather political storms.