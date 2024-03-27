Nitin Gadkari Holds Roadshow in Nagpur Ahead of Filing Nomination

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, amidst fervent support from party leaders and workers, conducted a vibrant roadshow in Maharashtra's Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in anticipation of filing his nomination on Wednesday. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as Gadkari's supporters gathered to witness this crucial step in the electoral process.

Prayers and Support: Gadkari's Nomination Filing Ceremony

Before proceeding with the nomination filing, Gadkari and his supporters converged for a solemn moment of prayer at his residence. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and NCP leader Praful Patel were among the dignitaries who offered their support during this pivotal juncture. Gadkari's wife, Kanchan Gadkari, adorned the Union Minister and other party leaders with the auspicious 'Vijay Tilak', symbolizing victory and solidarity.

Confident Declaration: Gadkari Eyes Victory by Significant Margin

Expressing unwavering confidence in his electoral prospects, Nitin Gadkari asserted his anticipation of securing victory by a substantial margin exceeding 5 lakh votes in the upcoming parliamentary polls. He attributed his achievements and endeavors to the steadfast support of the electorate and the diligent efforts of party workers. Gadkari reiterated his commitment to Nagpur, acknowledging the pivotal role of the constituents in his political journey.

Pledges for Progress: Gadkari's Vision for Nagpur

Reflecting on his tenure as the Road Transport and Highways Minister, Gadkari highlighted developmental initiatives totaling Rs 1 lakh crore in Nagpur over the past decade. Promising an ambitious trajectory of growth, he pledged to elevate Nagpur to the ranks of premier global cities. Emphasizing the significance of grassroots activism, Gadkari affirmed the BJP workers' integral role in shaping his political legacy.

Electoral Landscape: BJP's Strategic Move in Maharashtra

The BJP's decision to field Nitin Gadkari from the Nagpur seat underscores the party's strategic approach to consolidate support in Maharashtra. With elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state scheduled across five phases, political dynamics are poised for intense competition. The BJP-led NDA's aspirations of securing over 400 seats align with their overarching electoral strategy.