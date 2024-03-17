Nitin Gadkari Dismisses PM Ambitions, Champions Unity and BJP's Development Agenda

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently made headlines with his clear stance on not pursuing the prime ministerial post, his views on divisive politics, and the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a candid interview with The Times of India, Gadkari shared his thoughts on various political matters, including the speculation around him being a potential 'consensus PM face', the inauguration of the Ram Temple, and the BJP's development record.

Reaffirming Loyalty and Development Goals

Gadkari, with his characteristic forthrightness, stated, "I was never in the race for the prime minister's job. I am a committed BJP worker with conviction, not a politician by calculation." His remarks shed light on his dedication to the party's ideology and its development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He expressed confidence in the BJP securing a third term at the Centre, highlighting the party's commitment to Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (Development for All).

Unity Over Divisiveness

Discussing the sensitive issue of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Gadkari emphasized that it should not be politicized and viewed as a matter of faith. Moreover, he took a firm stand against divisive politics, stating, "I do not believe in divisive politics of caste, creed or religion." This statement not only reflects his personal beliefs but also aligns with the Supreme Court's mandate on the temple, showcasing the BJP's effort to fulfill the people's wishes without fostering division.

Setting the Record Straight

Gadkari also addressed rumors about a rift with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, clarifying their strong professional relationship and shared political journey. Additionally, he critiqued the Congress party's performance, comparing it unfavorably with the BJP's achievements over the last decade. His confidence in the BJP surpassing previous election margins due to developmental progress sets a hopeful tone for the party's future.

The interview with Nitin Gadkari not only brings to light his unwavering commitment to the BJP and its principles but also highlights the party's focus on development, unity, and fulfilling electoral promises. As the political landscape in India prepares for the upcoming elections, Gadkari's statements reinforce the BJP's stance on progress and inclusivity, aiming for a resounding victory.