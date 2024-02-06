Nitin Gadkari Critiques Rise of Opportunistic Politicians in Indian Democracy

In a candid critique of the current political landscape, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari voiced his concern over the rising trend of opportunistic politicians in India, marking an erosion of strong ideological convictions. Gadkari made these remarks at a media event held by the Lokmat group in Mumbai, where he shed light on the weakening ideological fiber in the political sphere, arguing that it's a potential detriment to democracy.

Gadkari's Take on Opportunism in Politics

During his discourse, Gadkari humorously observed that regardless of the ruling party, commendable work often remains unnoticed, while missteps seem to evade punishment. He underscored that the dearth of ideas in debates and discussions is a more pressing concern than diverging viewpoints.

Gadkari asserted that while politicians may change, it is their work for their constituencies that garners respect. He further emphasized the need for parliamentarians to contribute qualitative work that would augment the prestige of their institution.

Praise for Former Leaders and Recognition for Parliamentarians

Amidst his critique, Gadkari took the opportunity to laud former leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and George Fernandes for their invaluable contributions to fortifying Indian democracy. He also posthumously honored Karpoori Thakur, a former Bihar chief minister who was recently awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Several parliamentarians were celebrated at the event for their exemplary work in Parliament. These included Shashi Tharoor, Sasmit Patra, Danish Ali, John Brittas, Maneka Gandhi, Ram Gopal Yadav, Harshimrat Kaur, and Saroj Pandey. The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards recognized the outstanding efforts of these MPs, with a jury composed of prominent figures such as BJP MP C R Patil and Congress MP Rajani Patil.