Nitin Gadkari at 17th Ramnath Goenka Awards: Ideals, Convictions Vital for India's Economic Ascent

At the prestigious 17th Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari underscored the indispensable role of convictions and principles in India's journey towards becoming an economic powerhouse. The ceremony, held in New Delhi, not only celebrated journalistic excellence but also served as a platform for Gadkari to reflect on the symbiotic relationship between economic progress, democracy, and the media's role in a rapidly evolving world.

Journalism and Democracy: An Inextricable Link

Gadkari reminisced about the harrowing days of the Emergency in 1975, highlighting how the period was a turning point in his political career and life. The Union Minister praised the resilience and conviction of Ramnath Goenka, the founder of The Indian Express, during the Emergency, illustrating how Goenka's steadfast commitment to democracy and freedom of press serves as an inspiration for current and future generations. This historical reflection set the stage for emphasizing the critical importance of journalism that upholds principles and convictions in the face of adversity.

The Role of Media in Contemporary Society

In a world dominated by rapid changes in technology, culture, and global politics, Gadkari pointed out the evolving role of media. He stressed that in the quest for modernization, it is crucial to discern between adopting modern practices and succumbing to Westernization, underscoring the need for media to prioritize knowledge dissemination over mere information. The Union Minister's comments highlighted the media's pivotal role in shaping informed citizens in a democracy, thereby contributing to the nation's holistic progress.

Recognizing Excellence in Journalism

The 17th Ramnath Goenka Awards ceremony was not just an occasion to celebrate the remarkable achievements of journalists across various categories but also a moment to reflect on the broader implications of their work on society. The event, attended by political leaders, diplomats, and media personalities, underscored the collective responsibility of journalists and policymakers to foster an environment where truth, integrity, and democracy flourish. Viveck Goenka, Chairman of The Indian Express Group, and other speakers at the event echoed Gadkari's sentiments, emphasizing journalism's vital role in ensuring a fair, accurate, and principled discourse in the lead-up to general elections and beyond.

The convergence of journalism, democracy, and economic progress at the Ramnath Goenka Awards ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the intertwined destiny of these spheres. As India strides towards its ambitious economic goals, the event reaffirmed the foundational belief that ideals and convictions are as significant as economic indicators in measuring the nation's success. In an era where the integrity of the media is often questioned, the ceremony highlighted the enduring value of journalism that remains committed to truth, democracy, and the betterment of society.