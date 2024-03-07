NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Meets L-G Tamilisai: Puducherry's Development on Agenda

On a recent Wednesday evening, the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, made a significant visit to Puducherry, meeting with Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas. This courtesy call was not just a formality but a strategic discussion focusing on the Union Territory's future, covering key topics like fund allocation, financial autonomy, airport expansion, and infrastructure development aimed at boosting tourism.

Strategic Discussions for Puducherry's Growth

The agenda for the meeting was comprehensive, with both parties delving into issues critical for Puducherry's development. The allocation of funds and financial rights took center stage, reflecting the Union Territory's need for financial autonomy and resources to fuel its growth. Expanding the Puducherry airport and developing infrastructure, including tourism, were also discussed, indicating a strategic approach to enhancing connectivity and attracting tourists, which are vital for the local economy.

Key Figures and Future Prospects

Alongside Suman Bery, notable attendees included A. Muthukumar, Private Secretary to Mr. Bery, A. Muthamma, Transport Secretary, and Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, Secretary to Ms. Tamilisai, ensuring the meeting was well-represented by key policymakers and administrators. This gathering underscored the collective effort towards Puducherry's development goals. Moreover, Bery's earlier meeting with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, attended by Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, highlighted the collaborative spirit between the Union Territory's administration and NITI Aayog, discussing various development projects and welfare schemes.

Implications for Puducherry's Future

The discussions between NITI Aayog and Puducherry's officials are a positive step towards addressing the Union Territory's developmental challenges. By focusing on areas like infrastructure development and financial autonomy, Puducherry can look forward to a trajectory of sustained growth and prosperity. These discussions not only reflect the central government's commitment to regional development but also pave the way for more integrated and comprehensive planning for Puducherry's future.