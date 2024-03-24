Nirmala Sitharaman Credits Modi's Decade for Economic Uplift and Optimism in India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during an interaction organised by Thinkers Forum in Mysuru, lauded the transformative economic changes over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ten years in office. She argued that Modi's tenure reversed the 'policy paralysis' of the previous government, instilling a sense of optimism for India's development by 2047.

Economic Transformation Under Modi's Leadership

Highlighting the shift from despair in 2013 to optimism, Sitharaman refuted opposition claims that the economy's current trajectory was due to their groundwork. Instead, she emphasized the active role of Modi's government in implementing policies and preparing the ground for economic growth. This period saw India's foreign exchange reserves soar to an all-time high of over 642 billion dollars, showcasing the country's strengthened economic position.

Digital Infrastructure and COVID-19 Response

The finance minister praised India's digital infrastructure, which played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic by enabling an efficient vaccination rollout. She also pointed out the success of Direct Benefit Transfer in saving ₹3 lakh crore that could have been lost to pilferage, showcasing the government's focus on digitization for governance and social welfare.

Looking Towards 2047

Sitharaman expressed confidence in India's rapid growth trajectory, projecting it to become the third-largest economy in the coming years. She underscored the government's green initiatives and policy measures as steps toward realizing Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, urging accelerated efforts to make up for past governmental indifference.