China

Nine PLA Generals Dismissed from China’s National Legislature: A Shift in Military Leadership?

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:37 am EST
Nine PLA Generals Dismissed from China’s National Legislature: A Shift in Military Leadership?

In a significant shift in China’s political and military landscape, nine top generals from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been dismissed from the nation’s legislature. This unexpected move, announced following a Central Committee meeting of the ruling Communist Party, has left many speculating about the reasons and potential implications behind it.

(Read Also: China’s Military Leadership Reshuffle: A Look at the Changes and Implications)

PLA Generals Dismissed: A New Anti-Corruption Drive?

The discharged generals include five past or current top commanders of the PLA Rocket Force, a former Air Force commander, and other high-ranking officials. No reasons were given for their dismissal, sparking speculation about a potential anti-corruption drive. Previously, several top PLA generals had been removed on charges of graft and abuse of power after President Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012. This latest round of dismissals may indicate a rejuvenation of such efforts.

Changes in Military Leadership

The dismissals occurred shortly after the National People’s Congress (NPC) appointed former naval commander General Dong Jun as the new defense minister, succeeding General Li Shangfu, who was summarily dismissed without explanation. Additionally, Li Yuchao, commander of the rocket force, was replaced by former deputy navy chief Wang Houbin, marking a significant reshuffling of Beijing’s military leadership. These changes, coupled with the dismissals, could indicate a broader strategy by the Chinese leadership to reform the military and consolidate power.

(Read Also: Collision at Sea: Chinese Fishing Boat Sinks After Hitting Singapore-Flagged Tanker)

Implications for China’s Governance and Military Policies

The removal of these high-ranking military officials could have substantial effects on China’s domestic and international policies, as well as the stability and direction of its military forces. The purge also exposes deep-rooted corruption within the PLA, raising questions about oversight and transparency in military investments. Analysts believe that the involvement of the Rocket Force in the purge, and allegations of corruption over equipment procurement, could temporarily weaken China’s strategic nuclear force. They also anticipate that the chronic issue of corruption may persist due to unaddressed root causes such as low pay for officers and opacity in military expenditure.

China Military Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

