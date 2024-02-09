Nimbo Residents Protest Proposed Cattle Ranch Amidst Fears of Violence

In the lush green landscapes of Nimbo, Enugu State, an impassioned crowd of residents gathered, their voices echoing along the Nsukka-Uzo-Uwani-Anambra Federal Highway. The date was etched in their memory: February 9, 2024. They had come together to contest a government plan that struck a raw nerve - the proposed establishment of a cattle ranch within their community.

The crowd was a tapestry of determination, woven together by shared experiences and loss. Among them were widows and orphans, haunted by the memories of April 26, 2016. On that fateful day, gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen attacked the community, leaving 40 innocent lives extinguished.

Now, the specter of the past loomed large as the Enugu State government inspected the area for the proposed ranch. The site was uncomfortably close to the location of the 2016 massacre, a wound yet to heal.

The Battle Lines: RUGA and Its Discontents

The government's plan was part of a larger initiative to resolve the ongoing conflicts between farmers and herders in the region, known as the RUGA settlement project. However, RUGA has faced fierce opposition in many southern states, with Nimbo being the latest battleground.

The protesters, primarily women and youths, held placards high, their rejection of the planned cattle ranch clear and resolute. They feared the ranch would only exacerbate tensions and potentially lead to further violence.

The Government's Stance

Despite the protests, the Enugu State government has confirmed the establishment of the ranch. They maintain that it will be fully managed by the government, aiming to quell the recurring farmer-herder clashes. However, the community remains skeptical, their trust shaken by past encounters.

As the sun set on the protest, casting long shadows over the highway, the residents of Nimbo vowed to continue their fight. They stood united, their voices a clarion call for peace, security, and a future free from fear.

In the grand tapestry of Nigeria's complex socio-political landscape, the story of Nimbo serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between progress and preservation, between tradition and transformation. It is a tale of resilience in the face of adversity, a testament to the indomitable human spirit.