Nilofar Bakhtiar's Call to Eliminate Economic Abuse: A Form of Domestic Violence

In a powerful address at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on February 12, 2024, Nilofar Bakhtiar, the Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women, called for the elimination of violence against women. The seminar, titled "Countering Gender Based Violence in light of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan Narrative," underscored the urgent need to address the issue of economic abuse as a form of domestic violence.

The Unseen Chains: Economic Abuse and Domestic Violence

As Bakhtiar rightly pointed out, economic abuse is a prevalent and insidious form of domestic violence that often traps victims in abusive relationships due to financial constraints. This form of abuse, which can coercively control and limit someone's economic independence, is a significant barrier preventing victims from leaving their abusers.

In Canada, the issue is particularly dire, with studies showing that economic abuse is present in 98% of abusive relationships. Shockingly, it has been found that victims are unable to leave their abusers for an average of 13 months due to financial concerns.

A Call for Action: Addressing Economic Abuse

Bakhtiar's call to action is a much-needed step in addressing this form of abuse. She emphasized the importance of creating awareness and providing economic empowerment to survivors, stating that "addressing women's issues is essential for societal progress."

The federal status-of-women committee and the Canadian Center for Women’s Empowerment have both made recommendations for developing comprehensive strategies to combat economic abuse. These strategies include providing financial literacy programs, creating safe and affordable housing options, and offering job training and placement services for survivors.

The Role of Policymakers: Recognizing and Addressing Economic Abuse

While the recommendations made by the federal status-of-women committee and the Canadian Center for Women’s Empowerment are a step in the right direction, more needs to be done. Bakhtiar stressed the need for policymakers to recognize and address economic abuse as a form of domestic violence.

Currently, laws pertaining to domestic violence lack enforcement, and economic abuse is often overlooked. By recognizing the severity of economic abuse, policymakers can create targeted legislation and allocate resources to support survivors.

As Bakhtiar stated, "51% of women do not consider themselves secure, and 27% of women are victims of violence in their lives." These numbers are a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of violence against women globally.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25th serves as an important reminder of the need to address this issue and create a world where women are safe and empowered.

The story of the Mirabal sisters, who were brutally murdered by the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo in 1960, is a poignant reminder of the long shadows cast by violence against women. Their legacy continues to inspire the United Nations' efforts to eradicate violence against women and promote gender equality.

In conclusion, the elimination of violence against women, particularly economic abuse, is essential for societal progress. By recognizing the severity of economic abuse and providing economic empowerment to survivors, we can help victims regain control over their finances and lives. As Bakhtiar stated, "the role of mothers and teachers is crucial in providing a good upbringing." By working together, we can create a world where women are safe, respected, and empowered.