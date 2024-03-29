Nilgiris Election Observers Open Doors for Complaints Amid Conduct Violations

In a significant move to ensure free and fair elections in the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency, election observers have made themselves available to the public to receive election-related complaints directly. This initiative comes in the wake of recent allegations of model code of conduct violations, spotlighting the need for stringent oversight in the electoral process.

Advertisment

Establishing a Direct Line for Complaints

The general observer, Manjit Singh Brar, alongside the police observer, Manoj Kumar, have set up a dedicated time slot from 10 a.m to 11 a.m every day at the Tamizhagam State Guest House. This arrangement is designed to facilitate face-to-face interactions with the public, political representatives, and the press, allowing them to voice concerns and submit complaints regarding the election proceedings. For those unable to meet in person, Brar and Kumar are also reachable via their mobile phones, indicating an open-door policy for addressing election-related issues.

Recent Conduct Violations Under Scrutiny

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by recent events, such as the case filed against BJP candidate L Murugan for alleged model code of conduct violations. Accusations include participating in programs and meetings without the requisite permissions, casting a shadow over the electoral process's integrity. These developments have heightened the focus on the election observers' role in maintaining decorum and legality throughout the <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/lok-sabha-polls-election-observers-for-nilgiris-to-meet