China

Nikki Haley’s Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
In the run-up to the Iowa caucuses, a Super PAC supporting Nikki Haley’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination has released an advertisement criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his stance on China. The ad takes aim at DeSantis for his description of China as Florida’s most important trading partner and his approval of expanding a Chinese-owned company near a U.S. military base in Florida.

Battle for GOP Nomination

The advertisement mirrors the ongoing tussle between Haley and DeSantis for the GOP nomination as they contest for the second spot in Iowa, trailing behind Donald Trump. DeSantis currently has a slight edge over Haley in Iowa, according to an aggregate of polls by Decision Desk/The Hill. However, in New Hampshire, Haley is leading DeSantis but still significantly behind Trump.

Recurring Point of Contention

The issue of China has emerged as a recurring point of contention between the two candidates. Both have previously accused one another of being lenient on China. During the third GOP presidential debate in November, the topic led to a heated exchange. DeSantis criticized Haley for her past actions as South Carolina’s governor, alleging that she had welcomed Chinese investment near a military base and had maintained overly friendly relations with China.

Accusations and Rebuttals

Responding to DeSantis’s accusations, the Haley camp has accused DeSantis’s campaign of spreading false information and seeking attention. Haley’s spokesperson argued that DeSantis is lagging in the polls. Despite the escalating tensions, both candidates are continuing their campaign efforts with planned town hall events in Iowa that will be broadcast live on CNN.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

