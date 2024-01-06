Nikki Haley’s Rising Momentum in GOP Primaries: Focus on Trump and Potential Alliance with DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, has come forward with a resolute determination to topple the current GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, in the 2024 primaries. Haley’s campaign has gained momentum, landing her in second place in The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s national average for GOP primary support, with 11.3 percent, slightly ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Haley’s Stance on Potential Alliance with DeSantis

In a recent interview, when quizzed about the possibility of considering DeSantis as a running mate, Haley responded with a non-committal ‘maybe.’ Haley’s stance appears to suggest that while she is open to alliances, her primary focus remains on independently challenging Trump. DeSantis, on the other hand, has asked Haley to clarify her position on the speculation that Trump might consider her for his ticket.

Haley’s Campaign Momentum and Criticism

Despite trailing significantly behind Trump, who holds a staggering 64.1 percent average, Haley’s campaign has gathered steam, surpassing DeSantis by 0.3 percent. However, her campaign hit a snag as she found herself in the eye of a storm following her response to a Civil War-related question during a town hall in New Hampshire. Haley’s failure to mention slavery as a cause of the Civil War drew flak, with a voter challenging her explanation that the war was about government functioning and the freedoms people had.

Impact on Trump’s Base and Female Demographic

Nikki Haley‘s rising stature in the GOP primary race has reportedly caused concern for Trump, particularly among Republican women. Recent polls from New Hampshire show Haley leading Trump among Republican women by six points. This indicates a potential vulnerability for Trump in the general election. Haley’s appeal to female voters, focus on economic issues, national security, and her nuanced stance on abortion are all contributing to her growing support among college-educated white women. Haley’s campaign is strategically targeting this demographic, recognizing its potential sway in the upcoming election.