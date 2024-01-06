en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Nikki Haley’s Rising Momentum in GOP Primaries: Focus on Trump and Potential Alliance with DeSantis

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Nikki Haley’s Rising Momentum in GOP Primaries: Focus on Trump and Potential Alliance with DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, has come forward with a resolute determination to topple the current GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, in the 2024 primaries. Haley’s campaign has gained momentum, landing her in second place in The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s national average for GOP primary support, with 11.3 percent, slightly ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Haley’s Stance on Potential Alliance with DeSantis

In a recent interview, when quizzed about the possibility of considering DeSantis as a running mate, Haley responded with a non-committal ‘maybe.’ Haley’s stance appears to suggest that while she is open to alliances, her primary focus remains on independently challenging Trump. DeSantis, on the other hand, has asked Haley to clarify her position on the speculation that Trump might consider her for his ticket.

Haley’s Campaign Momentum and Criticism

Despite trailing significantly behind Trump, who holds a staggering 64.1 percent average, Haley’s campaign has gathered steam, surpassing DeSantis by 0.3 percent. However, her campaign hit a snag as she found herself in the eye of a storm following her response to a Civil War-related question during a town hall in New Hampshire. Haley’s failure to mention slavery as a cause of the Civil War drew flak, with a voter challenging her explanation that the war was about government functioning and the freedoms people had.

Impact on Trump’s Base and Female Demographic

Nikki Haley‘s rising stature in the GOP primary race has reportedly caused concern for Trump, particularly among Republican women. Recent polls from New Hampshire show Haley leading Trump among Republican women by six points. This indicates a potential vulnerability for Trump in the general election. Haley’s appeal to female voters, focus on economic issues, national security, and her nuanced stance on abortion are all contributing to her growing support among college-educated white women. Haley’s campaign is strategically targeting this demographic, recognizing its potential sway in the upcoming election.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
President Biden's Second-Term Agenda: High Stakes Rest on Democratic Control in Congress
As President Biden embarks on his potential second term, an expansive and ambitious agenda is on the horizon. The president’s plans, which include making child care and prescription drugs more affordable, providing tuition-free community college, banning assault weapons, and increasing taxes on wealthy Americans, promise transformative change. However, the realisation of these significant policy initiatives
President Biden's Second-Term Agenda: High Stakes Rest on Democratic Control in Congress
CEC Chairman Rovzat Gasimov Announces Over 6.3 Million Registered Voters in Azerbaijan
2 hours ago
CEC Chairman Rovzat Gasimov Announces Over 6.3 Million Registered Voters in Azerbaijan
Young Leader Jordan Lopez to Represent North Carolina's House District 112
2 hours ago
Young Leader Jordan Lopez to Represent North Carolina's House District 112
Maine Considers Shift to National Popular Vote With Bill LD 1578
8 mins ago
Maine Considers Shift to National Popular Vote With Bill LD 1578
Elections 2024: A Crucial Year for Climate Action
1 hour ago
Elections 2024: A Crucial Year for Climate Action
PTI Poised to Announce Election Candidates Amid Legal Controversies
2 hours ago
PTI Poised to Announce Election Candidates Amid Legal Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
Ilaix Moriba Loaned to Getafe: A Strategic Move by RB Leipzig
1 min
Ilaix Moriba Loaned to Getafe: A Strategic Move by RB Leipzig
Cellectar Biosciences' Iopofosine Hits Mark in Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Trial
2 mins
Cellectar Biosciences' Iopofosine Hits Mark in Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Trial
Iowa's Top 10 Heartwarming and Inspirational Sports Stories of 2023
3 mins
Iowa's Top 10 Heartwarming and Inspirational Sports Stories of 2023
The High Stakes of Insurance Coverage: A Tale of Weight Loss Medication
4 mins
The High Stakes of Insurance Coverage: A Tale of Weight Loss Medication
97th Hastings Chess Congress: A Fusion of Legacy, Innovation, and Prospects
4 mins
97th Hastings Chess Congress: A Fusion of Legacy, Innovation, and Prospects
Manchester United's Casemiro and Martinez on Injury Comeback Path, Hojlund Set for FA Cup Return
4 mins
Manchester United's Casemiro and Martinez on Injury Comeback Path, Hojlund Set for FA Cup Return
Mary Lou Retton's Battle with Rare Pneumonia: An Exclusive Insight into Her Ongoing Recovery
5 mins
Mary Lou Retton's Battle with Rare Pneumonia: An Exclusive Insight into Her Ongoing Recovery
German Farmers Protest Agricultural Subsidy Cuts, Nationwide Blockades Disrupting Roads and Impacting VW Production
5 mins
German Farmers Protest Agricultural Subsidy Cuts, Nationwide Blockades Disrupting Roads and Impacting VW Production
Unveiling the Heart of Iowa's Sports: A Retrospective of 2023
5 mins
Unveiling the Heart of Iowa's Sports: A Retrospective of 2023
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
48 mins
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
1 hour
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
3 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
3 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
3 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
3 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
4 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets
5 hours
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app