Nikki Haley’s Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, a Republican, enjoys the official endorsement of one Congressman, Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina. Yet, a cadre of legislators quietly supports her campaign, including Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, who shared the stage with Haley at an event in Iowa. Angie Bacon, Don Bacon’s wife, also contributes to Haley’s campaign as chair of the Nebraska division of the ‘Women for Nikki’ coalition.

A Cautious Endorsement

Despite his support for Haley, Congressman Bacon remains wary about public endorsements at this stage, preferring to avoid premature or potentially divisive commitments. His admiration for Haley’s ‘Reagan-like philosophy’ aligns with his political ideology, which may explain his engagement with her campaign. Haley’s campaign is picking up pace, particularly among influential donors, and her campaign team in Washington state boasts endorsements from multiple elected leaders and GOP figures.

Legitimate Presidential Candidate

False claims on social media have questioned Haley’s eligibility for presidency, citing her parents’ non-U.S. citizenship at her birth. However, experts concur that Haley is a genuine candidate as per the Constitution, which requires the president to be a U.S. natural-born citizen, aged 35 or over, and a U.S. resident for at least 14 years. Haley’s birth in the U.S. satisfies the natural-born citizen criterion, irrespective of her parents’ citizenship.

Haley’s Stand on Ukraine

Breaking away from leading party candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, Haley has asserted that aiding Ukraine in defending against Russian aggression is in line with U.S. national interests. Dubbing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a tyrant, she negated the notion of the conflict being simply a territorial dispute. Amid escalating Russian attacks on Ukraine, Haley’s stance indicates her differing foreign policy views, providing a fresh perspective in the presidential race.