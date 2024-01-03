en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Nikki Haley’s Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Nikki Haley’s Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, a Republican, enjoys the official endorsement of one Congressman, Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina. Yet, a cadre of legislators quietly supports her campaign, including Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, who shared the stage with Haley at an event in Iowa. Angie Bacon, Don Bacon’s wife, also contributes to Haley’s campaign as chair of the Nebraska division of the ‘Women for Nikki’ coalition.

A Cautious Endorsement

Despite his support for Haley, Congressman Bacon remains wary about public endorsements at this stage, preferring to avoid premature or potentially divisive commitments. His admiration for Haley’s ‘Reagan-like philosophy’ aligns with his political ideology, which may explain his engagement with her campaign. Haley’s campaign is picking up pace, particularly among influential donors, and her campaign team in Washington state boasts endorsements from multiple elected leaders and GOP figures.

Legitimate Presidential Candidate

False claims on social media have questioned Haley’s eligibility for presidency, citing her parents’ non-U.S. citizenship at her birth. However, experts concur that Haley is a genuine candidate as per the Constitution, which requires the president to be a U.S. natural-born citizen, aged 35 or over, and a U.S. resident for at least 14 years. Haley’s birth in the U.S. satisfies the natural-born citizen criterion, irrespective of her parents’ citizenship.

Haley’s Stand on Ukraine

Breaking away from leading party candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, Haley has asserted that aiding Ukraine in defending against Russian aggression is in line with U.S. national interests. Dubbing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a tyrant, she negated the notion of the conflict being simply a territorial dispute. Amid escalating Russian attacks on Ukraine, Haley’s stance indicates her differing foreign policy views, providing a fresh perspective in the presidential race.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Africa Adds One More Public Holiday in 2024 for General Elections

By Israel Ojoko

Indonesia's Upcoming Elections: Emphasis on Neutrality and Accountability

By BNN Correspondents

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Surprising Candidate Selection Ahead of Assembly Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Czech Republic Considers Postal Voting for Expatriate Citizens: A Step Towards EU Norm

By BNN Correspondents

Mohammed Afzal's Honorary Status at Risk Amid Allegations of Electoral ...
@Elections · 1 hour
Mohammed Afzal's Honorary Status at Risk Amid Allegations of Electoral ...
heart comment 0
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge

By Bijay Laxmi

Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K

By Rafia Tasleem

BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Nigeria’s Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
Green Bay City Council Election: A Crucial Battle of 28 Candidates for Nine Seats

By Bijay Laxmi

Green Bay City Council Election: A Crucial Battle of 28 Candidates for Nine Seats
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan's Resilient Journey to Potential National Championship Amid Controversies
40 seconds
Michigan's Resilient Journey to Potential National Championship Amid Controversies
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
41 seconds
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
1 min
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
1 min
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
2 mins
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
Unusual Voter Compliment Sparks Reactions Amid Ramaswamy's Political Struggles
2 mins
Unusual Voter Compliment Sparks Reactions Amid Ramaswamy's Political Struggles
Decoding Diabetes: A Deep Dive into the Most Googled Questions
2 mins
Decoding Diabetes: A Deep Dive into the Most Googled Questions
Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure
2 mins
Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
49 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
50 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app