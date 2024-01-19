Nikki Haley's Campaign Bans Dailymail.com Over Infidelity Allegations

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's presidential campaign has taken a decisive stance against Dailymail.com, banning the publication from attending future events. This stern embargo follows an article released by Dailymail.com, alleging that Haley had denied being involved in extramarital affairs. The Haley campaign refrained from responding to the article, despite being given a 24-hour window to comment.

Advertisment

At a recent campaign event in New Hampshire, a reporter and photographer from Dailymail.com were asked to leave by a campaign spokesperson. The reason given was the publication's alleged 'printing of lies.' The campaign later confirmed that this ban would extend for the remainder of Haley's presidential bid. This action marks a significant rupture in the relations between Dailymail.com and Haley's campaign, as the former has been covering her presidential run since February 2023.

Accusations Resurface Amid Rising Poll Numbers

The article that sparked this ban reported on two alleged affairs that took place during Haley's 2010 South Carolina gubernatorial campaign. Dailymail.com claimed the existence of new witnesses who have corroborated these allegations, which Haley has consistently denied. The former South Carolina governor is known for frequently mentioning her husband during her campaign speeches, emphasizing her family values.

Haley has been steadily rising in the polls amidst a heated presidential race. She is considered a formidable competitor to former President Donald Trump in the upcoming New Hampshire primaries. Trump has not shied away from criticizing Haley and has targeted her with campaign advertisements. Despite a third-place finish in the Iowa caucuses, Haley is anticipated to perform significantly better in New Hampshire.