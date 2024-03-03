Nikki Haley Vows to Persist in 2024 GOP Race, Defying Early Primaries and Trump's Lead

Days ahead of the Super Tuesday presidential primaries, former South Carolina governor and Republican candidate Nikki Haley said in an interview Sunday she will continue in the race for the GOP nomination as long as she remains competitive.

Staying in the Fight

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," Haley said she is not looking "too far ahead" when asked if she would drop out of the race if she loses to frontrunner and former president Donald Trump on Super Tuesday. "As long as we are competitive, as long as we are showing that there is a place for us, I'm going to continue to fight," Haley stated. After primary losses in Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire, Haley trails Trump in delegates with just 27 to his 247 so far. However, Haley said those primaries only partially represent who Americans will vote for on Super Tuesday. Fifteen states and one territory will vote in primaries on Tuesday.

Endorsement and Strategy

Several Trump-critical Republican senators have endorsed Haley, including Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski as her state heads to the polls Tuesday. In an interview with NBC News Saturday, Murkowski said Haley is "a qualified, competent, capable leader at a time when the country needs them." Murkowski added she refuses "to accept that [Trump and Biden are] my only two choices." When asked if she would endorse a Trump nomination, Haley would not unequivocally say whether she is still bound by a Republican National Committee pledge to support the GOP nominee. "No, I think I'll make what decision I want to make, but that's not something I'm thinking about," Haley said, adding that the pledge was made at the time "in order to get on the debate stage."

Looking Forward

Despite the tough competition and the uphill battle ahead, Haley's resolve to continue her campaign underscores a significant dynamic within the GOP. Her stance on not being bound by the earlier pledge to support the party’s nominee, as reported by POLITICO, highlights the internal divisions and the evolving strategies of candidates within the party. As Super Tuesday approaches, Haley’s determination to stay competitive in the race, despite the odds, sets the stage for an intriguing chapter in the 2024 GOP nomination process.