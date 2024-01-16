Nikki Haley Under Pressure as New Hampshire Primary Looms

In the high-stakes arena of the 2024 Republican nomination race, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley finds herself in a precarious position. The upcoming New Hampshire primary could be a make-or-break moment for her campaign following her third-place finish in the Iowa caucus. Key fundraisers, including noted New York businessman Andy Sabin, have raised alarm bells about Haley's difficult path ahead, hinting at the possibility of shifting their support to Donald Trump if she fails to make significant inroads in the primaries.

Advertisment

A Critical Test for Haley

The New Hampshire primary is viewed as a critical test for Haley. Her donors are keenly looking for her to secure a victory or at least come within three percentage points of Trump to keep their engagement. Despite facing a slew of federal criminal charges, Trump emerged victorious in the Iowa caucuses with over 50% support and currently leads in New Hampshire by around 14 percentage points over Haley, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average.

The Challenge of Fundraising

Advertisment

While wealthy Republican donors have rallied around Haley as a potential alternative to Trump, she also needs to attract small dollar donations to fuel her campaign, especially in her home state of South Carolina. Here, Trump maintains a considerable lead, with a gap of 30 percentage points. Haley's campaign and allied political action committee (PAC) have already invested over $2.6 million in advertisements targeting New Hampshire voters, while Trump and his allied PAC have spent over $1.2 million.

Donor Confidence Waning

Despite her efforts, however, some Haley donors are starting to lose faith. One wealthy investment banking executive is already convinced that Trump will secure the Republican nomination and potentially defeat President Joe Biden in the general election. The upcoming New Hampshire primary, therefore, looms large for Haley and her campaign. A convincing performance in the primary could reinvigorate her campaign and restore confidence among her fundraisers. A failure to do so, however, could see her losing crucial support and momentum at a critical juncture in the race.