en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the ‘New Axis of Evil’

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the ‘New Axis of Evil’

The political landscape of the world is changing, and the warning bells are ringing. Nikki Haley, a heavyweight in the political arena, has raised an alarm about what she has termed as the ‘new axis of evil’. Haley’s warning is not just a mere political statement; it is a call to arms, a plea for vigilance, and an urge to the international community to remain alert.

Transparency of Dictators and Terrorists

According to Haley, this ‘new axis of evil’ comprises of dictators, thugs, and terrorists, who are, in her words, ‘amazingly transparent.’ They express their intentions openly and unambiguously. They pledge violence, disruption, and chaos, and they follow through on these threats. What Haley urges is a paradigm shift – to take these threats at face value and respond accordingly.

Global Security and Stability at Stake

The implications of ignoring these threats are immense. The stakes are high – global security, stability, and peace. Haley’s warning, therefore, is not just for the political leaders but for the entire international community. The need of the hour is a united front, a collective effort to counteract these actors and their harmful intentions.

Implications on Policy and Security Strategy

The statements made by Haley could potentially shape policy and security strategy. In the face of rising violence in Africa due to Al Qaeda and ISIS affiliated groups exploiting regional instability, the decline of U.S. influence in the region, and the involvement of global powers like China and Russia in propping up authoritarian regimes and exploiting natural resources, her warning holds significant weight. These threats are not just confined to a particular region but have worldwide implications.

0
International Relations Politics Security
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
1 min ago
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
In a world where technological progress and imminent threats interlace, the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 has identified cyber crime and artificial intelligence (AI) as significant global risks. These concerns, coupled with environmental risks and misinformation, have painted a complex landscape of global vulnerabilities. The report’s findings are based on the insights of
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
Uganda's Preparation for 2024 NAM Summit: An Inside Look
25 mins ago
Uganda's Preparation for 2024 NAM Summit: An Inside Look
Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te Will Now Have to Navigate the Turbulence of China Relations
39 mins ago
Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te Will Now Have to Navigate the Turbulence of China Relations
Venezuela Condemns US and UK Military Actions in Yemen
5 mins ago
Venezuela Condemns US and UK Military Actions in Yemen
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
16 mins ago
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
Davos 2024: A Global Platform for Net Zero Emissions
23 mins ago
Davos 2024: A Global Platform for Net Zero Emissions
Latest Headlines
World News
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
9 seconds
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
3 mins
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
3 mins
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
4 mins
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
4 mins
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
4 mins
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
5 mins
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
5 mins
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
5 mins
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
38 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
50 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app