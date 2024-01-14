en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll

In a decisive turn of events, Nikki Haley has emerged as a potent force in the Republican presidential primary race, securing second place in the final Iowa poll before the state’s caucuses. With 20% of the support, Haley has edged past Ron DeSantis who now lags behind at 16%. The former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the race, holding on to his position at the helm with 48% of the likely Republican caucusgoers rallying behind him.

Trump’s Continued Influence in the Republican Party

Trump’s robust lead, albeit with a slight dip from 51% in December, underscores his enduring sway within the Republican Party. The support from the most committed caucusgoers has been instrumental in maintaining his nearly 30-point lead, cementing his status as the frontrunner in the race.

Haley’s Rise: A Shift in Support?

Haley’s surge to second place represents a notable shift in the Republican primary dynamics. The former U.N. Ambassador has seen a 4-point leap since December, indicating a growing momentum in her favor. However, the poll suggests that her support may be on shaky ground with potential concerns around the enthusiasm of likely caucusgoers and a dip in her favorability ratings to 48%.

Weather as a Potential Game Changer

With the Iowan landscape currently gripped by a record-level cold front and blizzard-like conditions, turnout levels could pose a significant challenge. The weather could prove to be an x-factor in the caucuses, potentially impacting the support for Haley and reshaping the course of the primary race.

The results of the Iowa poll, conducted by renowned pollster J Ann Selzer, serve as a crucial indicator of the party’s preferences and the shifting dynamics of the Republican primary. As the party braces for the upcoming election, the unfolding narrative of the primary race presents a riveting saga of power, ambition, and the quest for political ascendancy.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
17 seconds ago
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
Former South Carolina Governor and United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is at the heart of the political fray in Iowa, staking her presidential ambitions on a robust second-place finish in the state’s pivotal caucuses. With the New Hampshire primaries looming just a week away, Haley’s strategy is to parlay any momentum
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
Election 2024: Government Implements CCTV Surveillance at Polling Stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
2 hours ago
Election 2024: Government Implements CCTV Surveillance at Polling Stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI Candidates to Contest Election Independently as ‘Bat’ Symbol Revoked
2 hours ago
PTI Candidates to Contest Election Independently as ‘Bat’ Symbol Revoked
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
1 min ago
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
2 mins ago
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
3 mins ago
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Bernardo Arévalo Inaugurated as Guatemala's New President Amid Hope and Challenges
18 seconds
Bernardo Arévalo Inaugurated as Guatemala's New President Amid Hope and Challenges
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
19 seconds
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
Senior Biden Official Overseeing Aid to Gaza to Step Down
35 seconds
Senior Biden Official Overseeing Aid to Gaza to Step Down
Maria Sakkari Overcomes Grand Slam Hurdle: A Career Turning Point
48 seconds
Maria Sakkari Overcomes Grand Slam Hurdle: A Career Turning Point
Legal Doubts and Political Opposition Challenge UK's Proposed Rwanda Treaty
49 seconds
Legal Doubts and Political Opposition Challenge UK's Proposed Rwanda Treaty
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
54 seconds
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty
54 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
57 seconds
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
Celebrity Trainer Advises on Optimum Cardio and Warns Against Influencer Fitness Advice
1 min
Celebrity Trainer Advises on Optimum Cardio and Warns Against Influencer Fitness Advice
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app